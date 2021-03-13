Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago, 3, & Psalm, 1, Look Identical To Their Parents In New Pic

Kim Kardashian shared an adorable pic of her daughter Chicago and son Psalm and called them her ‘dream come true.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, is sharing a cute new photo of her youngest two children Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, and it proves good looks run in the family! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the Instagram pic on Mar. 13 and it shows her baby girl in a yellow princess dress reminiscent of the one Belle wears in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and her baby boy in a long-sleeved gray shirt with the number 43 on it as well as matching patterned shorts. Their facial features definitely resemble Kim and their dad Kanye West, 43, as Chicago smiles and Psalm gives off a serious look to the camera.

“You are my dream come true. I’m so happy to be your mommy,” the doting mom lovingly captioned the photo, which brought on a lot of comments from fans.

“Awww cuties,” one fan wrote while another called them “angels.” A third gushed over how “handsome” Psalm is and a fourth complimented Chicago’s “beauty.” Many others left heart and heart-eyed emojis to represent their love of the new snapshot.

Kim’s latest pic of Chicago and Psalm comes just two days after she shared other pics of her two oldest children, North, 7, and Saint, 5. The SKIMS creator had a “pizza party” with them and shared a post that included a pic of her posing while holding a half-eaten slice of pizza as North smiled behind her and a pic of her doing the same thing with Saint as he stuck out his tongue and looked down. It was an adorable and hilarious moment with the mother, daughter, and son, and received just as many fun responses as her most recent pic did.

Kim’s hangouts with her kids seem to be helping her as she goes through a divorce with Kanye. The reality star filed the paperwork for the end of their marriage last month and has been tightlipped about the situation. Despite the split, both she and her ex plan on co-parenting their four children as she remains in the Calabasas area and he’s been staying in his $14 million ranch in Wyoming.