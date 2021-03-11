Kim Kardashian Throws ‘Pizza Party’ For North & Saint After Her Heartbreaking Split With Kanye West

Chowing down! Kim Kardashian and kids North and Saint shared a sweet bonding moment over some tasty pizza.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and North West, 7, are getting through tough times with each other. The KKW Beauty founder snuggled up to her eldest daughter as they enjoyed some slices of pizza on Thursday, March 11. Kim was makeup free as she held onto a half-eaten slice as North smiled behind her in a satin pink pajama top. In the next photo, North’s little brother Saint, 5, got in the action with a goofy photo! The little boy hilariously stuck his tongue out at the camera as Kim held onto a second slice.

“Pizza Party,” the SKIMS CEO captioned her double photo post, which racked up over 1 million likes in just a few hours. Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban — also known online as the “Food God” — couldn’t help but notice the reality star chowing down on the pizza. “Did you have 2 slices of [pizza]??? Looks like 2 different!!!” he hilariously inquired. Just last month, Kim confessed to her millions of followers she was trying a plant-based diet back in January, revealing her fridge stocked with Beyond Meat products and other fresh veggies.

It’s so sweet to see Kim enjoying some quality time with her two oldest kids as she weathers a painful divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from the 44-year-old Yeezy designer on February 19, 2021 — and it’s since been reported that Kanye has fully moved out of the Calabasas home they shared together. In recent months, he’s been living at his spacious $14 million Wyoming ranch while Kim has primarily remained in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cited “irreconcilable differences” in divorce papers, which also revealed she is seeking joint custody of North, Saint, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The request was for both legal and physical custody, which appears to suggest Kim and Kanye will co-parent their four children. While the split has undoubtedly been difficult on the family, Kim has been actively communicating about what’s happening to her oldest child North.

“The younger kids don’t know what’s happening, but North does know what’s going on. Kim sat her down alone to tell her, but not the younger ones,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back on Feb. 22. “Kim and Kanye been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation,” the insider added. A second source explained the younger kids “understand as much as they can about what’s going on for their ages and are doing exceptionally well.”