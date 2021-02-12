Kim Kardashian Gives Skimpy Skims Thong A Racy Name At Photoshoot & Fans Lose It: ‘I Literally Gasped’

Kim Kardashian’s nickname for the ‘Micro Thong’ from the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection had fans blushing. It was the same g-string from Kendall Jenner’s viral selfie!

Kim Kardashian, 40, did not beat around the bush while describing the new thong from her SKIMS shapewear brand. “[It’s] basically a clit cover, that’s all it really covers,” Kim mischievously said while grabbing the thong’s itty-bitty g-string, which noticeably had non-existent butt coverage, in an Instagram Story video on Feb. 12. This is why it’s fittingly named the “Fits Everybody Micro Thong,” which will go on sale for $14 when the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection drops on Feb. 14.

Kim is not known for raunchy humor, so the quip caught fans by surprise. “Literally gasped,” one fan commented underneath a repost of the video, which appeared to be deleted from Kim’s Instagram Story. Another fan wrote, “This will live rent free in my mind forever. KIMBERLY NO,” while many others were too fascinated with the SKIMS thong‘s minimal coverage to be too fazed by Kim’s joke alone. “This would feel so uncomfortable. I’d rather go commando,” one such fan commented.

Kim clarified in another video that the Fits Everybody Micro Thong is meant to send hearts racing. “It’s for Valentine’s Day and it covers just the front,” she explained on her Instagram Story. Her sister Kendall Jenner, 25, demonstrated just how itsy-bitsy this thong is after modeling it for the SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection photo shoot, which was also documented on Kim’s Instagram Story on Friday.

i got 99 problems and being kendall jenner would solve all 99 of them pic.twitter.com/Qwjxz268OJ — mac. daisys valentine(real) (@LOSERFORLOU) February 12, 2021

Amid the shoot, Kendall snapped a casual mirror selfie while wearing the new thong invention — which practically broke the Internet just as much as Kim’s infamous Paper Magazine cover did in 2014. The selfie went viral on Twitter, as fans marveled at Kendall’s supermodel physique.

Kim was just as amazed of her sister. “Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall,” Kim said on her Instagram Story, adding, “It’s insane how perfect she is.” Kim and Kendall were also joined by Kylie Jenner for sister photos! Kylie wore SKIMS’ $32 “Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette” and the $18 “Fits Everybody Thong” (a different one), which was the same set that Kim wore.