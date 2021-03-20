True Thompson, 2, & Chicago West, 3, Dress As Princesses While Playing With Kim’s KKW Lipsticks

True Thompson looked so cute dressed as Princess Jasmine as she raided Kim’s makeup room with cousin Chicago West!

True Thompson, 2, and Chicago West, 3, just had the most fun cousin day ever! The duo threw on their favorite princess gowns as they attempted to do each others’ makeup in Kim Kardashian‘s glam room in new videos posted to Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram on Saturday, March 20. True, wearing a two piece turquoise outfit just like Aladdin‘s Princess Jasmine, hilariously asked her cousin to “please put it on me” — referring to her aunt’s KKW Beauty lipsticks.

As Chicago then applied the lipstick on herself, True turned around and laughed in the mirror as she checked out her mini makeover. Kim’s youngest daughter also got into the princess spirit as she she wore an adorable blush pink dress adorned with feathers. As Chicago asked about lipsticks, Khloe rotated the camera to film Kim’s impeccable makeup display — including her recent Matte Mauve and Matte Honey collections.

The toddlers then took the party outside, as True — still dressed as Princess Jasmine — pushed a cart full of toy groceries. “Princess Jasmine!” Khloe yelled behind the camera, as another little voice — likely Chicago — asked, “Baby, you want some grapes?” True — a.k.a. Jasmine — then hopped on her scooter for a speedy ride down the pavement. Good thing she was wearing comfy sneakers!

The adorable videos come hot off of Kim trying on four bikinis from Khloe’s new Good American Swim collection. The SKIMS founder stunned as she filmed herself in front of a bathroom mirror, including a brown two piece, barely-there lavender bikini, a classic black style and the exact same champagne one Khloe wore in the ad. While Kim sizzled in all of the looks, she insisted her 36-year-old sister wore the metallic one best. “It doesn’t look as good on me as it does on Koko,” the 40-year-old — who is pursuing a law career — said, noting that Khloe “killed it” on the designs. Khloe hilariously replied the next day, “Oh shut up! In my dreams! Keeks is queen.”

On the recent premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe hinted that True could be a big sister soon. The reality star previously confirmed that she’s “made embryos” with True’s dad Tristan Thompson, 30. “Hopefully, they will all be healthy and perfect to move forward with a pregnancy,” Khloe said to Kim. “If the girl doesn’t take, that’s because God said it wasn’t time for you to have a girl…,” Khloe added. Previously, she confirmed she’s “done IVF about three different times,” on the Ellen DeGeneres digital series Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland. “I have froze my eggs once already and when I was ready to make embryos with Tristan…I’ve had about 12 or 14 eggs — I cant really remember — and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm.”

As for Kim, she’s been looking better than ever since filing for divorce from Kanye West, 43. While the beauty mogul has been mum since the filing, her mom Kris Jenner, 65, recently opened up about the said split — which involves kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — in a new interview. “The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much,” Kris said on the March 18 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia. “So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy, so that’s the goal.”