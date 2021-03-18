Kris Jenner Finally Breaks Silence On Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce: It’s ‘Going To Be Hard’

Kris Jenner wants everyone to be ‘OK’ as she reacted to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce in a new interview. Caitlyn Jenner also broke her silence.

Kris Jenner is ready to talk about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s divorce. “Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…there’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye…” Kris said on the March 18 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia. The 65-year-old matriarch called into the radio show nearly a month after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19.

“The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much,” Kris continued. “So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids [North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1,] to be happy, so that’s the goal.”

Kris maintained her diplomatic attitude as she continued, “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have — the love and appreciation of one another…and that everyone’s OK.” Radio host Jackie O then jumped in to ask if any details of Kimye’s divorce will play out in the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered on the very same day of her radio appearance.

“You might,” Kris teased, in regards to the possibility of the divorce making its way into the Season 20 story line. The show’s executive producer added, “I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, as we haven’t even seen the first show yet.”

Kris also reported that production is still “putting some final touches.” However, the mother of six stressed the privacy of the sensitive situation (neither Kim or Kanye have opened up about the divorce yet). “But I think it’s just a private time – Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so when she feels like it I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say,” Kris said on the radio show.

Caitlyn Jenner also touched on Kim’s silence about the split in her own interview. “At some point, she’ll probably come out [and] make a statement, but it’s her statement and not mine,” Caitlyn said about her stepdaughter while appearing on People (the TV show!) on March 18. The Olympic gold medalist added, “I love her to death. She’s a great person. We were texting this morning and, you know, I wish her nothing but the best.”

Like Kris did, Caitlyn also hinted that the divorce may be featured on KUWTK. “I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine. And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised,” Kris’s ex said in a separate interview with Access Hollywood, which was also uploaded on March 18. She clarified, “Although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”