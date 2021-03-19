Kim Kardashian Rocks 4 Tiny Bikinis In New Video After Kris Breaks Silence On Her Divorce

Kim Kardashian stunned in back-to-back bikinis from sister Khloe’s new Good American swim line! See each of the sexy looks.

Kim Kardashian, 40, has the ultimate bikini body. The KKW Beauty founder showed off her incredible figure as she modeled four different bikini styles from sister Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American swim line. “I’m going to model Khloe’s Good Swim just to see if we’re feeling it — this is the brown, super cute,” she said as she showed off a chocolate colored two-piece in front of a bathroom mirror, rocking her hair in a half-pony style. The bikini look had a retro ’90s vibe with a straight cut top and low rise bottom.

Next up, Kim channeled Khloe in the same suit her 36-year-old sister sported in a recent ad campaign. The metallic champagne colored bikini featured a bra-like bustier top and thin-strapped bottom. “It doesn’t look as good on me as it does Koko, but I love it. I love this,” Kim declared, referencing Khloe’s nickname. For her campaign, Khloe sizzled in the exact swimsuit as she posed in a hot tub and pool, accessorizing with just her diamond pavé Cartier LOVE bracelet, worth $45K.

Next up, Kim took a page out of sister Kourtney’s book with the shade lavender. The Poosh founder has sported the pastel purple color in recent photos, bringing back memories of her 90’s teen years. The halter top style matched with a barely there string bottom. “This purple one is so cute. Koko, I love this. I love everything about it. So cute,” the SKIMS founder said as she filmed herself. Last up, she rocked a classic black style which she dubbed was “everything” and “perfection.” Kim added, “Khloe you killed it.”

Kim’s fire bikini videos come amidst her difficult split from Kanye West, 43. Kim officially filed for divorce from the Yeezy designer — with whom she shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 — on Feb. 19. While the family has been quiet about the sad news, matriarch Kris Jenner, 65, opened up about the bombshell break-up. “Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime…there’s a lot of kids,” Kris said during a March 18 interview on Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show. She was appearing ahead of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ premiere.

“The good thing about our family is, you know, we’re there for each and we’re supportive, and we love each other very, very much,” the mom of 6 and grandmother of 10 went on. “So all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy, so that’s the goal…I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have — the love and appreciation of one another…and that everyone’s OK,” she added.