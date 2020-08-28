Khloe Kardashian Leaves Fans Drooling Over Dripping Wet Bikini Photoshoot — See Pics

Fashion mogul Khloe Kardashian has re-launched her Good Swim collection, and posed for some sultry snaps in a leopard print bikini.

Khloe Kardashian has wowed fans with a new bikini photoshoot for her Good American swimwear line. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on August 28 to share a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest photoshoot promoting the Good Swim re-stock.

One of the sultriest pics showed the mom-of-one rocking a leopard print bikini while crouched down in front of a cement wall. She offered the camera a subtle pout as she stared down the lens like a total modeling pro. She slicked her long tresses back into a high ponytail and accessorized with stunning gold hoop earrings, and matching bracelets, rings and even an anklet.

The reality star took to her IG feed to announce the Good Swim re-stock, and posted a seriously stunning snap of herself in a black bikini. However, her taut figure wasn’t the only thing fans were looking at — Scott Disick‘s comment also caught everyone’s attention! “@realtristan13 is a lucky man!” he wrote, tagging Khloe’s former flame Tristan Thompson, seemingly revealing that Khloe had taken the NBA star back. Much to think about!

Further adding to the speculation that Scott accidentally let the news slip, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex deleted his comment. Nevertheless, countless other friends and fans slid into the comments section to swoon over Khloe. LaLa Anthony wrote, “u are on [fire emoji]” while Stassi Schroeder commented “UMMM HIIIII! [drooling emoji]”. Even Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian dropped a comment with three heart emojis, “WOWWWWWW.” she wrote.

Khloe finally broke things off with Tristan, the father of her two-year-old daughter True, back in February 2019. It came after he reportedly cheated on her again by kissing Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, at a party. Since then, Tristan has been trying desperately to get back in Khloe’s good books. He’s filled her IG comments section with all sorts of flirty remarks. He relocated to Los Angeles to be closer to Khloe and even invited Khloe to move into his LA home “forever.”