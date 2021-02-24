Khloe Kardashian Assures Fans She Doesn’t Have Huge Feet & ‘Freakishly Long’ Fingers After Pics Go Viral

Khloe Kardashian is ‘giggling’ over the ‘concern and confusion’ from fans who believe her new Good American campaign photos are a big ‘photoshop fail.’

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend her latest Good American campaign, which shows the mother of one modeling the brand’s latest styles. In the new images [seen HERE & HERE], Khloe’s fingers and feet appear distorted and longer than they actually are. Almost immediately after the GA photos dropped on February 24, fans began to pick apart “Khloe’s latest photoshop fail” on social media.

HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

In response to critics, Khloe explained the method behind the photos. “HA I’m cracking up! 4 a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,” she tweeted, explaining, “The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers,” Khloe assured concerned fans. In a followup tweet, she reiterated: “It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching.”

In a third tweet, Khloe noted, “I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?! It’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f–king cool,” she admitted. “It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.”

Khloe, who continued to explain herself on Twitter, repeated, “Not to worry! I don’t have freakishly long fingers. It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack,” she admitted. In an attempt to prevent the situation from escalating, Khloe confirmed, “Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail.’ Have a great day”.

I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out! I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the “concern and confusion” is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie 💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 24, 2021

Khloe concluded her Twitter-splanation by gushing over the new GA photos. “I absolutely love how my GA campaign turned out!”, she wrote, noting that she has plenty more photos to share that she’s “excited” about. “Hope the ‘concern and confusion’ is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie,” she concluded.