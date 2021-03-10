True Thompson, 2, Looks Too Cute Dancing Around Khloe Kardashian’s Yard In A Princess Dress

True Thompson was the prettiest princess in videos her mom, Khloe Kardashian, shared to Instagram! Take a look!

True Thompson was the belle of the ball on March 9, when her mom, Khloe Kardashian, captured the precious two-year-old twirling in a beautiful princess dress. In the clips, which the mother-of-one, 36, shared to her Instagram Story, True could be seen wearing a pretty tulle dress with hues of lavender on the skirt and pink on the bodice. True also fashioned a fuzzy pink jacket over her dress-up outfit for the chilly temperatures in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by True Thompson (@truethompson.xx)

“Wow, you look so beautiful,” Khloe could be heard saying as she recorded the clips of True, who just kept twirling in her little outfit while holding on to a precious doll. “Can I see you?” Khloe asked, but True seemed to be a little bit camera shy, and just kept spinning! “Ok, we’re just spinning? That’s fine!” Khloe told her baby girl, as she continued to twirl around in the back yard.

“Are you dizzy?” Khloe asked, but True was nonplussed by the question, opting to keep spinning instead of answer her doting mom. Another selection from Khloe’s March 9 Instagram Story featured Khloe chasing True through the backyard, as the little princess ran around in her dress. The clips were absolutely precious, and it was so fun for fans to get a chance to see Khloe in her element with her little one.

Of course, these precious videos are nothing new from the dedicated mom. Khloe absolutely adores her daughter, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, 29, and loves to give her longtime fans a glimpse into her life with her youngster every chance that she gets! And it looks like True is turning into quite the fashionista, just like her famous mom!

Back in February, Khloe shared the sweetest photo of True rocking a $1500 Louis Vuitton purse and a pair of Fendi combat boots that retail for roughly $500. True looked absolutely precious, and Khloe gushed that the youngster was her “little fashionista” in the caption of the post. Fans love every chance they get to watch the KarJenner kids grow up right before their eyes. We cannot wait to see what Khloe shares next!