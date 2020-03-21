Gallery
Kim Kardashian’s 25 Cutest Pics With Her 4 Kids: See Her Best Mom Moments

Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream
Kim Kardashian West and North West Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and North West rock matching sunglasses as they step out on her 5th birthday in NYC
Reality star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are seen leaving their hotel in New York, NY. The mother and daughter are seen looking casually chic in bright pink and green while holding hands.
Despite her hectic career and always busy schedule, Kim Kardashian always makes time for her four kids, and has totally proven that she’s the ultimate supermom!

Kim Kardashian may be in law school and taking on several different business ventures, but her number one priority is, of course, being a mom. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are the proud parents of four beautiful children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 22 months. Kim spends as much time with her little ones as she can, and is often giving fans updates with photos and videos on social media. Of course, the West family is unable to avoid the paparazzi, and even as infants, the kids all got a taste of what it’s like to have their photo taken out in public, too!

In 2019, Kim took all four of her kids to Armenia to have Pslam, Saint and Chicago baptized (North already was on a previous trip). Kanye wasn’t on the vacation, so Kim had her hands full with all of the babies and toddlers. In one paparazzi pic from the trip, she carried Psalm and Chicago in her arms, while North and Saint walked alongside her. Kourtney Kardashian was also on the trip, but she had three kids of her own to shepherd around, so Kim was pretty much on her own!

As the first born, North has a special relationship with Kim. The reality star is often making sure to spend one-on-one time with North, and they’ve had so many fun mother/daughter outings. From wearing matching outfits in NYC, to taking on Paris, and attending Kanye’s Sunday Service together, Kim and North are the ultimate duo!

We’ve rounded up some of our all-time favorite pics of Kim and her four little ones. Click through the gallery above to check out the adorable photos from over the years1