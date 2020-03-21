Kim Kardashian’s 25 Cutest Pics With Her 4 Kids: See Her Best Mom Moments

Despite her hectic career and always busy schedule, Kim Kardashian always makes time for her four kids, and has totally proven that she’s the ultimate supermom!

Kim Kardashian may be in law school and taking on several different business ventures, but her number one priority is, of course, being a mom. Kim and her husband, Kanye West, are the proud parents of four beautiful children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 22 months. Kim spends as much time with her little ones as she can, and is often giving fans updates with photos and videos on social media. Of course, the West family is unable to avoid the paparazzi, and even as infants, the kids all got a taste of what it’s like to have their photo taken out in public, too!

In 2019, Kim took all four of her kids to Armenia to have Pslam, Saint and Chicago baptized (North already was on a previous trip). Kanye wasn’t on the vacation, so Kim had her hands full with all of the babies and toddlers. In one paparazzi pic from the trip, she carried Psalm and Chicago in her arms, while North and Saint walked alongside her. Kourtney Kardashian was also on the trip, but she had three kids of her own to shepherd around, so Kim was pretty much on her own!

As the first born, North has a special relationship with Kim. The reality star is often making sure to spend one-on-one time with North, and they’ve had so many fun mother/daughter outings. From wearing matching outfits in NYC, to taking on Paris, and attending Kanye’s Sunday Service together, Kim and North are the ultimate duo!

