Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint, 4, Hogs The Camera From His Baby Brother Psalm, 10 Mos., In Funny New Video

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Psalm West
Saint West wanted the spotlight as Kim Kardashian tried to film a video with her youngest son, Psalm! The family has been sticking close together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was Saint West’s time to shine on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story! Kim was filming a video as her and Kanye West’s youngest child Psalm West, 10 mos., sat on her lap on March 14 — however, Saint had other ideas. The adorable four-year-old popped his face into the camera and started singing in a teasing manner. Amused with his own antics, Psalm couldn’t resist flashing a sweet smile!

The Kardashian-Wests are proving that social distancing isn’t as lonely as it sounds! The family has been spending a lot of time together during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim’s kids even built “the ultimate fort” during their Saturday spent at home, which required a lot of cardboard boxes! Once again, Saint made a cute cameo on Kim’s Instagram Story as she filmed her children’s creative masterpiece. It appears that Kim and Kanye’s eldest kid North West, 6, inspired this fortress — she made her own quarantine home for her Kim and Kanye dolls.

Kim is always proudly documenting her kids, whether they’re being goofy or displaying one of their many talents! On March 14, Kim shared the most precious clip of her daughter Chicago West, 3, serenading Psalm with the “Rain, Rain, Go Away” nursery rhyme. Right before France went on lockdown in response to the coronavirus death toll, Kim memorably filmed her daughter North’s first ever live performance. It happened at none other than the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on March 2!

Saint and Psalm 😂

The Kardashian clan has not been taking the new coronavirus lightly. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Khloe Kardashian, 35, and Kylie Jenner, 22, have all been spending quality time indoors with their children, which their recent Instagram Stories prove!