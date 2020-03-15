Kim Kardashian’s Children Build ‘The Ultimate Fort’ As They Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kim Kardashian shared a cute moment with her kids, including daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, after they happily built a fort out of cardboard boxes while spending some quality time at home.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and her daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, proved time at home can be fun when they showed off an impressive fort they made out of cardboard boxes while spending time inside during the coronavirus pandemic, which has been forcing families to social distance themselves. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a video clip of the fun contraption to her Instagram story on Mar. 14 and it was the cutest thing to see.

“This is the ultimate fort,” Kim says in the clip while North runs around in red and white pajamas. Little Chicago then appears surprising her mama. “Oh! I see you hanging out there,” Kim says before walking over to the fort and opening one of the doors to reveal a pillow inside. “Mommy’s coming inside,” one of her kids can be heard saying as she continues to film. The doting mother also added a few more clips to her story that showed more rooms in the fort and her son Saint, 4, appeared while acting silly in front of the camera.

Before her latest clips, Kim showed off a different glimpse of her kids’ fort and the measures North specifically was taking to quarantine dolls, Kim and Kanye, who are modeled after her mom and dad Kanye West, 42. A video showed the dolls sitting in the fort near a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer as Kim also showed off the cut-out windows in the fort. “She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye…with windows, so we can look out,” she said while filming.

We love seeing Kim’s kids just being kids despite the coronavirus outbreak that’s caused panic in many Americans. It’s also a reminder that just like us, they’re making their extra time in the house useful and entertaining!