Kim Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson Is A ‘Cutie’ In Interview: ‘They Don’t Make Them Like Him’

“He’s a cutie,” Kim Kardashian said of Pete Davidson, when prompted to discuss the former SNL star during a Q&A with Interview Magazine, which was published on Sept. 6. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.” It’s unclear when this interview was conducted, but Kim and Pete ended their nine month relationship at the beginning of August. It’s possible that the interview was done before news of the breakup was made public.

Kim met Pete when she hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. They started dating shortly after her appearance on the show. After several months together, Kim even introduced Pete to her four kids, and he got multiple tattoos in her honor. He even branded Kim’s name into his chest to pay a very permanent tribute to her.

In May, Kim and Pete made a major statement by attending the Met Gala together. They also went on a romantic vacation to kick off summer. However, their bliss was short-lived. Pete eventually went to Australia to film a new movie, and after Kim visited him Down Under, they decided to end their relationship. Neither star has publicly spoken about the breakup.

Obviously, Kim has had a lot to keep her busy since ending things with Pete. Not only does she have four kids at home, but she’s also in the process of finishing law school. In her Interview sit down, Kim revealed that she spends at least two hours a day studying with her law professor. On top of that, she has her clothing line, SKIMs, and skincare line, SKKN, to run. Plus, she’s in the process of recording a true crime podcast, and is continuing to keep up with her strict workout schedule. Needless to say, Kim said that “sleep” is something that she wants more of in her latest Q&A!