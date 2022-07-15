Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pete Davidson In Australia For Romantic Getaway After 4 Weeks Apart

Kim Kardashian, 41, and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, have reunited in Australia after four long weeks apart. Outlets have been reporting that Kim would be heading that way, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed with a source close to the couple that she’s already there. The SKIMS founder traveled from New Jersey to Queensland, Australia, and arrived there yesterday, July 14, our source confirmed.
A source told The Sun that the couple plans to spend “a few days” together in Cairns. “She has said she intends to stay with Pete in his room at the resort he’s staying at, and not do much else!” the source told the outlet. The reunion comes as things continue to heat up for the Saturday Night Live alum and reality TV icon. In separate comments, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in July that the high profile relationship is already serious. “It is so obvious how serious Kim and Pete are,” the source told HL.
“They are not afraid to say how in love with each other they are and no one in Kim’s family doubts this at all. Pete gets along with her family so well and the Kardashians have really taken him in because they clearly see how happy he makes Kim. Kris and Kim’s sisters agree that Kim has never, ever been this happy and stress-free in her life and Pete is a big part of it.”
And that’s not the half of it. Pete has taken the relationship to the next level by setting aside time to bond individually with Kim’s kids with Kanye West, 45, since they began dating last fall. The King of Staten Island star was seen taking Saint, 6, out to shop for cheese puffs, and out to The Cheesecake Factory at L.A.’s The Grove for a solo lunch date. He also took a joy ride with North, 9, back in April.
Amid it all, the couple appear to be making plans to take things even further. Pete will appear in Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, chronicling the relationship on camera. And a source told HL that they’re thinking of moving in together. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source told us EXCLUSIVELY in June.