Kris Jenner Begs Kanye West To ‘Stop’ Instagram Rants Via Daughter Kim: ‘It Stresses Me Out’

Kanye West is back on Instagram and he wants everyone to know it — especially former mother-in-law, 66-year-old Kris Jenner. The 45-year-old rapper made some of his parenting differences with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, known on Sept. 1, and the SKIMS founder allegedly brought her famous momager into it. Now, she’s begging him to stop. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Kris allegedly told Kanye via Kim. I

n a screenshot of the text from Kim that was posted by Kanye, Kim also begged him to stop his social media activity by writing, “PLEASE”. It has not been confirmed that the texts were actually written by Kim and Kris. HollywoodLife has also reached out to the Kardashians rep for comment.

In reply to the message, Kanye hinted that Kim cannot make the best decisions for their kids due to her controversial past. “Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school / They will not do playboy and sex tapes / Tell your Clinton friends to come get me / I’m here,” he wrote. As fans know, Kim rose to fame in 2007 after her sex tape with Ray J was leaked. She and Kylie Jenner, 25, have both posed for Playboy in the past.

Kanye made his issue with the mother of his four kids known earlier in the day by sharing a post that revealed where he wants them to attend school. “My kids going to Donda / They not going to Sierra Canyon,” he wrote. Warning Kris that he wasn’t done airing out his frustrations, he added, “Charlemagne the God and Kris / Get your motherf—king popcorn.” Donda Academy is Kanye’s private school he founded in 2021, which focuses on leadership, prayer, basketball, and the arts. Ye and the SKKN by Kim founder share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. They are not enrolled as of this writing.

Kanye also seemed to say he has problems with Adidas and Gap, two brands his Yeezy label has collaborated with. Furthermore, he made head-turning comments about Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick being his fellow “c– donors” because they, too, have made kids with women in the KarJenner clan. Scott, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian, 43, were together for over a decade and share three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope,10, and Reign, 7. Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan, 31, share a daughter, True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son who they welcomed into the world via surrogate on Aug. 5. Kylie and Travis, 31, are also the proud parents of two kids: daughter Stormi, 4, and a son they welcomed in February, whose name is not yet known.

Kanye’s later outbursts called out anyone who thought his 13 posts on Instagram are inappropriate. “Anyone that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep / STFU and worry about you’re [SIC] own kids,” he said. “I am obviously dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level I’m operating at / A conductor gotta turn they back on the audience to direct the orchestra.” He also said calling him “crazy” is a “basic” move and that he is simply concerned about how his daughters are “displayed”.

In another post, the “Mercy” rapper wrote, “I was driven crazy before / I’m not going crazy no more / it’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu / Where my kids go to school / I’m not the crazy one here.” He also warned that he “won’t stop” until he “has a say” regarding his kids’ schooling regardless of how far he needs to go legally. In the caption of the post, he added, “Come and get me I’m a man of God The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times.”