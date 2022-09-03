Kris Jenner ‘Hurt’ By Kanye West’s Instagram Rant: ‘She Doesn’t Think He’ll Ever Change’

Kris Jenner, 66, is feeling strong emotions after her former son-in-law Kanye West, 45, dissed her and other family members on Instagram. The rapper accused the KarJenner mom of making some of her daughters, including his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, pose for Playboy, in a rant that was shared on Sept. 1, and she’s “hurt” by the situation. She’s also “shocked” that he would say such things after she’s done “nothing but try to help,” according to sources.

“Kris thought that Kanye was way out of line for what he said about her yesterday,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris has done nothing but try to help Kanye and mediate the tension between him and Kim. Kris is really hurt by his comments, and she let him know this.”

“Kris works so hard to make sure that everyone in her family is kept safe and she will defend her family however she can,” the source continued. “But she knows that if she were to speak out and respond to Kanye that he would only escalate the situation and that is the last thing she wants, or needs, at this time. Kim is the mother of his kids and Kris thinks that needs to respect her and keep the kids out of it.”

“Although Kris was completely shocked by what Kanye said, she isn’t all that surprised he’s taken to social media to bash them just because he’s done it so many times before,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HL. “But Kris was feeling hopeful lately because Kim and Kanye have hung out with the kids lately, so she was hoping he had turned over a new leaf. Unfortunately, she doesn’t think he’ll ever truly change.”

“She is bothered that he’s not only humiliating Kim and himself but bringing the children into it is unacceptable,” the second insider added. “Kris knows Kanye loves his kids, but she doesn’t think this is the way to show it. If he had something to discuss with Kim about the kids, it should have been done in private. She’s sick and tired of his public attacks on the family and she won’t stand for it.”

The source is referring to Kanye’s Instagram messages in which he said he was not letting the kids he shares with Kim, including North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, do what Kim or Kris says, including picking the school they go to. “My kids going to Donda. They not going to Sierra Canyon. Charlemagne the God and Kris… Get your motherf*cking popcorn,” he wrote in one message.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do … Hollywood is a giant brothel … Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it … Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” another message read. He also shared apparent text messages between him and Kim, with one allegedly from Kris, asking him to stop the rants. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” it read.