Ray J Claims Kris Jenner Tried To ‘Ruin’ His Family As He Replies To Kanye’s Rant

Ray J, 41, posted a strongly worded comment aimed towards Kris Jenner, 66, who is the mother of his ex Kim Kardashian, also 41. The Moesha alum replied to a post made by Kanye West, 45, where the Yeezy designer shared an alleged screenshot from Kris via Kim allegedly “begging” Ye to stop using Kris’ name in his rants as it was “stressing” the momager to “no end” (HollywoodLife has reached out to the Kardashians’ rep for comment about alleged the texts).

The alleged post between Kris and Kim was shared and screen shotted to multiple outlets, including The Shade Room, where Ray J accused Kris of trying to “ruin” his family following his split from Kim. “What about my mom Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh – you don’t think all mothers get stressed?” he posed.

“Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does.” Ray J’s involvement with the Kardashians goes back many years, as he and Kim Kardashian, 41, made a sex tape together which leaked in 2007. The pair dated from 2003 to 2006.

The entire conversation surrounding Kris, however, began when Ye shared a screenshot of a text message regarding where his kids should attend school: he indicated that he is not happy with the current school they attend, and would them to instead enroll at his Donda Academy. The 24-time Grammy-winner wrote, “Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school / They will not do playboy and sex tapes / Tell your Clinton friends to come get me / I’m here.” Both Kylie Jenner (along with boyfriend Travis Scott) and Kim Kardashian have posed for Playboy magazine, and Kim rose to fame in 2007 after her sex tape leaked. Ye and the KUWTK star Kim, 41, share four children together including North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.

Following the post about the school arrangements, Kanye then called out fellow Kardashian-Jenner baby daddies Tristan Thompson, Travis, and Scott Disick, calling them sperm “donors.” The Chicago-born rapper wrote out all their names, then explicitly said, “Calling my fellow c** doners We in this 2gthr.”

Khloe Kardashian, 38, has two children with ex Tristan: True Thompson, 4, as well as a newborn son who she welcomed via surrogate on August 5. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shares all three of her children Mason, 12, Penelope,10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott who she dated from 2007 to 2015. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 25, has two kids with Travis Scott: Stormi, 4, and a 7-month-old son, who’s name she has yet to reveal.