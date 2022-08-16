How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West ‘Dating Again’ After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian, 41, is back to the single life following her split from Pete Davidson, 28, but she has no plans to rekindle with her former spouse Kanye West, 45, In fact, Ye has recently been romantically linked to model Monica Corgan, 23, and HollywoodLife learned from an EXCLUSIVE source close to Kim that the reality star fully supports Kanye exploring the dating world and seeing new women.

“Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” the insider told us. “One of her biggest worries was that Kanye was going to think that her breakup meant that he had a chance to make up with her. Everyone asked her about it. She told them that that would never happen, and she meant it.”

Furthermore, the source confirmed that Kim and Kanye’s divorce “is being finalized any day now.” The exes were married for almost seven years, and had four children together, before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. “Finally, the parties have agreed on everything, and Kim is looking forward to moving on with her life as a single woman,” the source explained. “She has not been single since before Kanye in 2011/2012, so it’s been ten years.” HL reached out to Kim’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Kim experienced so much drama with Kanye, so her care-free relationship with Pete really seemed like it would last a while. The SKIMS founder started dating the comedian after she hosted SNL in October 2021, and within a matter of months, Pete was quickly acclimated into Kim’s life in California. Kanye was never a fan of “Kete” and attacked them so frequently on social media that he was eventually banned from Instagram. On Aug. 8, Kanye used his Instagram to celebrate Kim and Pete’s breakup by sharing a fake New York Times article with the headline “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” He’s since deleted the post.

HL learned from a previous source that Kim demanded Kanye take down his insensitive social media post about Pete. “She can’t believe he would do something like that after promising her he would try to do better. The last thing she needs is more drama in her life, particularly coming from Kanye,” the source divulged. For now, Kim and Kanye are working on improving their relationship as they continue to co-parent North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.