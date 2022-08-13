Monica Corgan: 5 Things To Know About The OnlyFans Model Pictured With Kanye West

On Aug. 12, 2022, Kanye “Ye” West, 45, was spotted visiting his Malibu home, which was under construction at the time, with model Monica Corgan, 23. Before that, they were reportedly seen enjoying a screening of Top Gun: Maverick just days ahead of Kanye and Chaney Jones’ split. While the pair have not confirmed their romance as of this writing, fans cannot help but wonder how Kanye and Monica got together, and who Monica is. According to her Instagram account, she’s an OnlyFans and swimsuit model who has worked with major fashion brands including Balenciaga, YSL, and more — but there’s more to her than just fashion. Read on to learn five fun facts about Kanye’s potential new flame.

Monica Corgan Is A Model For JVC Swim

Monica helped launch JVC Swim, a new swimwear and swim accessory brand that was built around the principle that “every woman deserves to feel confident and look amazing in their swimwear”, according to its website. The new brand offers bikinis, one-pieces, and body chains, with chains costing $25 and suits ranging from $35 for a bikini set to $45 for a one-piece. While the model has not actually said much about the brand, she shows her adoration for it by sharing bikini shots and tagging it frequently.

Monica Corgan Is A Book Worm

When she’s not sharing sexy snapshots on OnlyFans or modeling high-fashion clothing, Monica is relaxing with a book in her hand. She’s notorious for always having a book with her, so she decided to have an Instagram Highlight dedicated to what books she recommends. “I made a list of books I’ve read and enjoyed. Since you guys always ask what I’m reading, here it is,” she wrote on the cover page for the highlight along with a link to her Amazon list. Some of her favorite reads include The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, and The Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg.

God Is No. 1 In Monica’s Heart

Monica is quite active on Twitter and has made her love of God known, having declared in June 2022 that she and God “are on speaking terms”. She has also tried to motivate her followers by directing them to God. “Worry is lack of faith. Anytime you worry should be awareness you need to build your faith,” she tweeted as well in June. “Anytime you think you need to seek revenge or fight your own battles you are telling God you don’t trust him”.

She also encouraged her followers to only be kind to people, and to seek God when they’re struggling. “If you find a path and it brings people down wait for God to show you another way,” she wrote in August 2022. “Move in ways that will only lift others!!! God uses this as a test, wait, have faith. He will show you a new way.”

Monica Corgan Has A Soft Spot For Horses

While most of Monica’s Instagram is filled with stunning modeling photos, she has thrown in a photo or two of her personal life. In Oct. 2021, she shared a picture of her feeding a gorgeous brown horse and captioned it, “I give all for you”. She wore black leggings, which accentuated her voluptuous behind, and a black sweater, and her naturally wavy hair fell gracefully around her face.

Monica Corgan Wants To Reduce Clothing Waste

Monica is a staunch supporter of liming your closet and steering away from fast fashion, which she has spoken about extensively on Twitter. In one tweet, she said the secret to avoiding overconsumption of clothes is to know your personal style. In another tweet from June 2022, she recommended questions people can ask themselves to do just this. “Asking questions like:

– what purpose does this hold in my closet?

– does this fit into my personal style?

– will this help make getting dressed easier?

…are all great questions to ask yourself when shopping to avoid buying pieces we regret 6 months later,” she explained. As a fashion model, it’s quite impressive that Monica is so conscious about this topic!