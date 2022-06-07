Kanye West & Chaney Jones Split After 3 Months Of Dating — Report

Kanye West, 44, and Chaney Jones, 24, are no longer dating, according to a new report by TMZ. The couple, who only dated for about three months, following his split from Julia Fox in February, ended their romance shortly after their trip to Japan together, the site claims. It’s not yet clear, however, who ended the relationship. The news also comes after the rapper was spotted on a movie date with another woman. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for comment, but we have yet to receive any responses.

As we previously reported, Kanye and Chaney, who looks a lot like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, started spending time together after his breakup with Julia Fox. She appeared at quite a few Donda 2 event that Kanye was hosting, and the romance flourished from that point forward. Not only did they often appear in photographs together, but they flew around the world together, too. They were spotted in Miami, Los Angeles and most recently, Japan, while packing on sexy PDA through the various locations.

The romance got even more serious when Chaney got a “Ye” tattoo on her wrist in May, showing the world just how much she cared about her relationship with the rapper. But unfortunately, feelings have changed since then. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete Davidson‘s romance is still going strong, as they recently attended the Met Gala together and the Saturday Night Live alum has been spotted getting close to the four kids she shares with Kanye.