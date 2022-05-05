Kanye West Wraps His Arms Around Chaney Jones On Cozy Getaway Together: Photos

Jetsetters! Kanye West and Chaney Jones took their relationship international! The “Famous” rapper and his latest muse were spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (May 4). In snaps posted to the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s Instagram and other fan sites (below), the pair looked quite cozy as they walked along the streets side-by-side, stopping to take in the breathtaking views of the cosmopolitan town.

Kanye kept a low-key figure in his baseball hat and oversized plaid shirt for the day trip. Chaney, whether intentionally or not, channeled Kanye’s ex-wife once again, strutting the streets in a graphic black leather jacket and tiny black biker shorts. With her raven tresses left long and loose, the Instagram model looked stunning as she topped off the high fashion look in a set of strappy heels.

The overseas jaunt comes after Kanye and Chaney were seen hanging out back in the States recently, with a dinner date in Malibu and a vacation in Utah. The latter had Chaney taking to her Instagram to share that the two were having a “baecation” together. Kanye even brought her along to meet his family at a function in April.

While Kim is having the time of her life with her new beau Pete Davidson, she still wants Kanye to do the same with a new partner. During a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the makeup mogul revealed she wants the father of her four children to be “happy,” and had nothing but nice things to say about Chaney. “She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly,” Kim explained.

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete took over the Met Gala on Monday, looking every inch the adorable red-carpet mainstays. To prove worthy of that title, they even landed in Washington D.C. just two days before the famed fashion event to grace the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with their presence.