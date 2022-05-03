Kim Kardashian Chats With Fellow Billionaire Elon Musk While Inside Met Gala With Pete Davidson

If Twitter finally gets that Edit button, thank Kim Kardashian for talking Elon Musk into it when they met up at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday. Elon, 50, and Kim, 41, came face to face within the Metropolitan Museum of Art during the Apr. 2 event. In photos seen here, Kim – in a replica of the gown that Marilyn Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 – spoke with Elon while her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, looked on with a drink in his hand. Corey Gamble, the beau of Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, stood by as the SKIMS founder (and billionaire, per Forbes) conversed with Elon, a man worth an estimated $256 billion.

This is not the first time Elon and Kim’s worlds have collided. The Tesla co-founder has been friends with Kim’s ex, Kanye “Ye” West, since at least 2011, according to Insider. In Dec. 2011, Elons hared a photo of him and Ye in front of a SpaceX capsule. “Kanye’s belief in himself and his incredible tenacity — he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut — got him to where he is today. And he fought for his place in the cultural pantheon with a purpose,” Elon wrote of Ye in Time 100 in 2015. In 2019, Musk and his then-girlfriend Grimes stopped by the KarJenner Christmas Eve party, and Kim shared a photo of them all on her Instagram.

Though Kim’s outfit for her chat with Elon was a replica, she wore the actual Marilyn Monroe dress to walk the Met Gala red carpet. Kim borrowed the dress from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando, Florida. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she told Vogue about the dress. “For me, the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang “Happy Birthday,” to JFK, it was that look.”

The dress was sold for $4.8 million at Julien’s Auctions in 2016. Ripley’s Believe Or Not Museum acquired it. Kim lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the original. Ultimately, she wore it for just a few minutes. Kim arrived at the Met Gala, put on the multi-million dollar dress, and walked the stairs in the original before changing into a replica for the rest of the evening.

Oddly enough, Elon is not the only disgustingly rich man that Kim and Pete know. They’re close to Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez. Pete was supposed to ride on Jeff’s rocket into space but pulled out at the last minute.