Supreme Court Votes To Overturn Roe Vs. Wade In Leaked Opinion & Celebs Are Stunned, Furious

The Supreme Court is looking to take away abortion rights in the United States, according to a new leaked draft document, and celebs are speaking out against the shocking and controversial opinion. The draft document, which was obtained by Politico, shows that Roe Vs. Wade was voted to be overturned by the majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito and signed by four Republican-appointed justices.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” Alito reportedly wrote.

“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions,” he apparently added.

The draft was reportedly written back in Feb. and if the majority opinion stays the way it is, Roe Vs. Wade, which was passed in 1973 and protects a woman’s right to have an abortion if she chooses without government restriction, will be repealed immediately and U.S. states will be able to ban abortion or introduce severe restrictions. Chief Justice Roberts will have to vote on the decision and it’s unclear what side will be taken.

Once the leaked document went viral on the internet, various celebrities and political figures took to social media to express their disapproval of the majority vote and fear of what could be in the future if things don’t change.

Check out the celebs’ messages below.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano, who has been very vocal about her political views, was one of the first stars to react to the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion. “Oh my f*cking god!! Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows!!!!” she exclaimed in a tweet along with several red siren alert emojis.

Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren, took to Twitter to share her opinion. “An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It’s time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We’re not going back—not ever,” she wrote.

An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

Alexis McGill Johnson

Alexis McGill Johnson, the current president of Planned Parenthood, didn’t hesitate to respond in a tweet. “This leaked opinion is dangerous but we have been preparing for every possible outcome in this case — and are built for this fight! Our health centers remain open and make no mistake, we’re fighting like hell,” she wrote.

This leaked opinion is dangerous but we have been preparing for every possible outcome in this case — and are built for this fight! Our health centers remain open and make no mistake, we’re fighting like hell. — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) May 3, 2022

Cecile Richards

Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, took to Twitter to share a tweet as well. “5 judges appointed by Republicans appear to be prepared to end a 50 year old constitutional right to legal abortion,” she wrote. “This is not what the American people want; this is Republican politicians putting government in charge of your pregnancy. Full stop.”

5 judges appointed by Republicans appear to be prepared to end a 50 year old constitutional right to legal abortion. This is not what the American people want; this is Republican politicians putting government in charge of your pregnancy. Full stop. https://t.co/EKfze6XV5b — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) May 3, 2022

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown used her disapproving tweet as a way to call out those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. “If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats,” her tweet read.

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton, who ran for president against Trump in 2016, also took to Twitter to share her opinion. “Not surprising. But still outrageous,” she wrote. “This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace.”

Not surprising. But still outrageous. This decision is a direct assault on the dignity, rights, & lives of women, not to mention decades of settled law. It will kill and subjugate women even as a vast majority of Americans think abortion should be legal. What an utter disgrace. https://t.co/TNo1IX3Tl4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 3, 2022

Erin Brockovich

Erin Brockovich pointed out that “elections have consequences” and talked about the importance of voting in her tweet. “Tough Love Time: Elections have consequences and decisions are made by those who show up. Tweeting is not activism but VOTING is. Get off your ass and vote. #RoeVWade #scotus,” her message read.

Tough Love Time: Elections have consequences and decisions are made by those who show up. Tweeting is not activism but VOTING is. Get off your ass and vote.#RoeVWade #scotus — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) May 3, 2022

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin put her comedic nature aside when talking about the possibility of Roe Vs. Wade being overturned. “Roe v Wade has been overturned. Yes I know. Stay in my lane. Well I’d love to be posting about the met gala but this is the only attendee I care about. President Hillary Clinton never would’ve let Roe be overturned,” she tweeted.

Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver made sure to let her followers know that the Roe Vs. Wade issue was more important than the Met Gala, which took place earlier in the day. “I’m so, what’s the word right now? I can’t say it. Everyone is focused on whose wearing what at the Met Gala and women’s rights are taking the biggest hit in plain sight. I wish everyone would focus on one thing. We need everyone to focus on the news coming out regarding #SCOTUS,” she wrote.

I’m so, what’s the word right now? I can’t say it. Everyone is focused on whose wearing what at the Met Gala and women’s rights are taking the biggest hit in plain sight. I wish everyone would focus on one thing. We need everyone to focus on the news coming out regarding #SCOTUS — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 3, 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez aka AOC wrote about Democrats and how they can make a difference in the threat of overturning Roe Vs. Wade. “People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate. It’s high time we do it,” she shared.

People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate. It’s high time we do it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

Bernie Sanders

U.S. Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders talked about what Congress must do to protect abortions rights. “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes,” he wrote.