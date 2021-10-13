Interview

Elizabeth Warren Urges Congress To ‘Step Up’ & Protect Roe V. Wade Amidst Texas Abortion Law

Elizabeth Warren
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at Focus: HOPE in Detroit Election 2020 Elizabeth Warren, Detroit, USA - 04 Jun 2019
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participates in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit Election 2020 Debate, Detroit, USA - 30 Jul 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., waves after speaking at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake, Iowa Election 2020 Elizabeth Warren, Clear Lake, USA - 09 Aug 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses a crowd before a campaign rally, in Salt Lake City Election 2020 Warren Public Lands, Salt Lake City, USA - 17 Apr 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The Massachusetts senator also explained that the new law will be most harmful to people who don’t have easy access to abortion while appearing on ‘The View.’

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren said that it time for the government to listen to the American people and make sure Roe V. Wade is secure during a Wednesday October 13 appearance on The ViewJoy Behar asked what Democrats can do to help protect reproductive rights, amid Texas’ abortion law, which virtually bans abortions after six weeks. Warren noted how many Americans support a women’s right to abortion.

Behar noted that the Supreme Court was preparing to hear cases related to abortion laws in Mississippi, and Elizabeth explained that most Americans support reproductive rights. “70 percent of all Americans want the rule of Roe v. Wade to be the rule in this country. When 70 percent of America wants something to be the law, it is time for Congress to step up, pass it into law, and do the will of the people,” she said.

Warren spoke about how many Americans support Roe v. Wade on ‘The View.’ (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Guest co-host S.E. Cupp also noted that there are plenty of people who would consider themselves pro-life, who don’t support laws like the Texas abortion laws. “There are even people on the pro-life side who think these laws are barbaric and punishing to women,” she said.

Related Gallery

'The View' -- Photos Of The Show

THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

Warren then noted that the women who will be hurt most by the law are those who can’t afford to travel out of the state to get an abortion if needed. “Understand which women are going to be hit the hardest. If you can’t make the decision about your own body. Look, rich women in Texas will still fly to New York or Massachusetts or California, they will be able to make their own decisions. A woman working three jobs, a 14-year-old who’s been molested by her uncle, someone who is just up against the wall, a student who finds out she’s pregnant and says, ‘I can’t go forward with this,’ those are the women who will be affected the hardest,” she said.

Throughout her appearance, Warren also spoke about passing laws that guarantee universal childcare, making sure the right to vote is protected, and many other issues. She also got a little more personal when speaking about her new children’s book Pinkie Promises and the passing of her brothers Don Herring, who died of COVID-19 in April 2020, and John who died after a battle with cancer on October 1.