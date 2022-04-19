Pete Davidson Hoping To Reschedule His Space Visit: He’d ‘Love Another Opportunity’

Pete Davidson, 28, and girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, looked happier than ever when they were seen on a double date with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, last week — and it’s not just because of their billionaire bank accounts. After having to back out of Jeff’s Blue Origin space flight on April 29, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete “would love for another opportunity to join the next crew!”

“Pete was incredibly disappointed when he had to pass up the opportunity last month to launch into space,” the source told us. “At the time, he had work commitments which kept him from being available on the day of the launch. Even though something like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Pete didn’t want to let down the rest of the cast and crew of the film he’s been working on.”

As previously reported, Kim and Pete’s first visited Jeff’s house in Los Angeles on January 25. After announcing several weeks later that he was joining a crew of four on the voyage in late April, Pete had to pull the plug on it due to work schedule conflicts. In his defense, Pete does have several big projects that are filming right now, which is why he has been spending so much time in Los Angeles. Well, that and because it is where his lady love lives!

View Related Gallery 'The Kardashians' Premiere: Photos Of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & More FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

So, when is Jeff going to be booking another flight to outer space for Pilot Pete? According to our source, that decision is still up in the air! “As far as Pete knows, there hasn’t been a specific date scheduled for the next launch but he’s really hoping there’s a way he could be reconsidered for another mission,” the source added.