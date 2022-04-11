Interview

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her ‘Favorite Thing’ About Dating Pete Davidson

Music & Sports Editor

Forget ‘raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens.’ Kim Kardashian has revealed what she loves most about her’ super genuine’ boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson didn’t need to be a billionaire jetting off into space, a high-end fashion designer, or a spectacular sports star to win Kim Kardashian‘s heart. It turns out, the one thing that Kim, 41, loves most about Pete, 28, is that he’s…just Pete. “He’s just super genuine,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima when discussing her new romance with the Saturday Night Live funnyman. “It’s just super fun to hang out and do nothing, then watch TV and do nothing. My favorite thing is finding someone to do nothing with. It’s the best.” ‘

Kim explains that Pete brings a level of comfort and peace – an obvious shift from her relationship with Kanye West, though Kim didn’t mention her ex-husband in this conversation. Instead, she focused on “We just like, run errands,” the star of the upcoming The Kardashians tells ET. “You can be distracted with people, but you can’t be with anyone and do nothing.” Kris Jenner also weighed in on romance, telling ET that she “love(s) that he’s kind and thoughtful.” Kris, 66, said that Pete is the “most thoughtful person” and that she loves “the chemistry that Kim and him have together. It’s sweet.”

Kim’s other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, also recently gushed over Kim’s new relationship. Caitlyn, 66, said on the Apr. 6 episode of the Full Send podcast that she had met Kim’s new guy – and he got her approval. “To be honest with you, he seemed like a very nice guy,” she said on the show. “But the best part was Kim seemed so happy, and that’s my number one concern.”

While Kim’s appreciation makes it sound like Pete is just your average joe – a deviation from Kim’s reality-television world – Davidson has shown that he’s more than just a “genuine” guy who’s good at doing “nothing.” He’s a romantic, as seen by the gift he gave Kim for Valentine’s Day. Kim revealed that Pete had given her a photo of her and him kissing during her episode of Saturday Night Live during the Disney’s Aladdin sketch.

Speaking of SNL, Pete has been working hard at keeping his personal and professional life separate. “SNL has had skits and jokes for and about Kanye for weeks, and Pete has had talks with Lorne [Michaels] throughout,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Pete asked that they do not lean into any of that, and Lorne promised that they wouldn’t put him in a position where he would have to explain himself.” SNL has, instead, stepped away from Ye and Pete’s drama and focused on the rest of the world when it comes to jokes.