Kim Kardashian Reveals The Sentimental Gift Pete Davidson Got Her For 1st Valentine’s Day

While appearing with her family on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Kim Kardashian dished on her first kiss with Pete Davidson and shared the sweet Valentine’s Day gift he gave her.

Kim Kardashian gave some more context to the timeline of her relationship with Pete Davidson on the April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the interview, Jimmy Kimmel showed the audience a photo of Kim and Pete kissing during one of her Saturday Night Live sketches at the beginning of October. Kim revealed that the smooch was their first kiss, confirming that they did not get together until after she hosted SNL (they were spotted together for the first time at the end of October).

In the SNL skit, Kim and Pete were dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin and kneeling on a magic carpet. Jimmy inquired about what happened to that rug after the show, and Kim revealed that Pete actually gave it to her for Valentine’s Day! In addition to the run, Pete gifted Kim the outfit she was wearing in the skit, as well as the genie lamp that was used as a prop. So sweet! Jimmy then spilled that Pete had sent Kim a “huge bouquet of flowers” backstage at the talk show, as well.

While Kim and Pete were fairly low-key about their relationship for the first few months, they’ve been much more public in recent weeks. Kim even went Instagram official with her man in mid-March, and revealed that he had gotten her name branded on his chest. In addition to the very permanent branding, Pete also has other tattoo for Kim, including one that says, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Things have gotten so serious, in fact, that Pete is even starting to spend some time with Kim’s children. He was photographed riding around Kim’s neighborhood with the reality star’s oldest child, North West, earlier this week. Pete is Kim’s first new love interest since her split from Kanye West in Feb. 2021. The two are still working out the specifics of their divorce, but were declared “legally single” by a judge in early March 2022.