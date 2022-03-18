Breaking News

Pete Davidson Pulls Out Of Outer Space Mission: He’s ‘No Longer Able’ To Join

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Despite being announced as one of six crew members aboard the next Jeff Bezos Blue Origin flight, Pete Davidson has cancelled his trip to outer space. Here’s why.

Pete Davidson will no longer be heading to space. On March 17, it was revealed that Pete’s March 23 trip to outer space had been postponed, and he is no longer able to make it on the new date, March 29. “Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29,” Blue Origin tweeted. “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The company did not expand on why Pete can no longer make it on this date, but it’s expected that he has a scheduling conflict. The reason for the date change also was not provided by the aerospace company, which was founded by Jeff Bezos. The other passengers on the flight are Marty Allen, CEO for Party America, Marc Hagle, a real estate mogul, Sharon Hagle, Marc’s wife, Jim Kitchen, a professor at UNC and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies.

pete davidson
Pete Davidson on the red carpet. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock)

This news comes amidst Pete’s hot and heavy romance with Kim Kardashian, as well as Kim’s ex, Kanye West, publicly dissing both of them. Kim and Pete’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever, though, as Kim went Instagram official with the Saturday Night Live star earlier this month. She also opened up about their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, revealing that Pete has multiple tattoos in her honor. He even got her name BRANDED on his chest to make it “more permanent.”

Related Gallery

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande To Kim Kardashian

Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson can't keep their tongues in their mouths as they make out nonstop in full view of all their friends at the pool in Miami. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555093_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Kim and Pete have been together since October 2021. The exact details surrounding how they got together are unclear, but their relationship went public just a few weeks after Kim hosted SNL at the beginning of that month. Kim has promised that she will discuss the relationship on her family’s upcoming reality show, The Kardashians, although she confirmed that she had not shot any scenes with Pete yet. The show premieres on April 14 on Hulu.