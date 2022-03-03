Pete Davidson To Join Jeff Bezos On Next Space Flight: Report

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is reportedly going to be one of the next celebrities to go to space on the Amazon founder’s Blue Origin space flight.

In space, no one can hear you laugh! Pete Davidson has reportedly been asked to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for an upcoming trip to space! The 28-year-old comedian maiden voyage to the stars was revealed by a source close to the comedian on Thursday March 3, to Page Six. Naturally, the funnyman is overjoyed to get the rare opportunity to blast off into space.

The source revealed not only that Pete was “excited,” but the pair were working out the logistics of the trip. ““They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized,” the source said. Not only that, the source also revealed that the comedian also clicked with the 58-year-old billionaire when he and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41, had dinner with Jeff and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, on January 25.

When The King of Staten Island and Kim met with the Blue Origin entrepreneur, a source close to Kim revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they didn’t talk about taking a trip to space over dinner, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star would also be interested in flying to the stars. “Kim would be first in line in the chance that a space flight is presented to her,” the insider explained. “She thinks that would be the coolest thing and if Jeff Bezo is for it than she’d be 100% down for it. There are very few bucket list items for her and if she could go into space with just herself or her family that would be the most incredible thing ever. She’d be all about it.”

If Pete is going to be on-board for the next Blue Origin flight, it will make him the third major celebrity to get on-board for the journey into space. After Jeff’s first flight, William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space at age 90 in October 2021. Two months later, Michael Strahan made a very different type of touchdown when he landed after his Blue Origin flight in December.