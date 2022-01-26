Report

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Attend Jeff Bezos’ Dinner Party Before Escaping To Nearby Hotel

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were reportedly spotted arriving at Jeff Bezos’ Los Angeles estate in Kim’s car and spent several hours with other guests.

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, are not afraid to mingle with one of the richest men in the world! The new lovebirds were reportedly seen attending Jeff Bezos‘ Los Angeles, CA estate for an impressive dinner party full of guests on the night of Jan. 25. They showed up in Kim’s car, according to TMZ, and stayed at the bash for several hours.

Sources also said that once they were done partying it up with Jeff and the other attendees, they left together and ended up at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Although photos of the the stars weren’t taken, photographers did seem to manage to get some snapshots of the car entering Jeff’s estate.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson during a previous outing.

The reportedly fun night out for Kim and Pete comes after they’ve been making a lot of headlines with their romance. Although they have kept their relationship private for the most part, they’ve been seen getting cozy and looking as happy as can be on several outings over the past few months. From amusement park outings to lunch outings and more, these two have definitely been getting to know each other as much as possible!

Kim, who filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, 44, in Feb. 2021, and Pete were first spotted out and about together after her appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live in Oct. They both acted in a sketch that had them sharing a kiss during the episode and it made a lot of fans wonder if maybe the two had sparked a flame before the live taping. Either way, it didn’t take long for them to start showing up in public places while holding hands.

Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos held a dinner party at his Los Angeles estate.

Despite their recent good times, Kanye didn’t seem to be too happy about the couple in one of his latest interviews. He admitted that he had to watch Kim kiss Pete in front of him at SNL and even accused her of “playing games” now that they’ve split. “How are you going to bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you’re dating right in front of me and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, that’s cool,’” he told Hollywood Unlocked last weekend.