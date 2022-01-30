Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Dinner With Jeff Bezos: How She Feels About Going To Space

After Kim and Pete dined with the billionaire space traveler, the makeup mogul revealed her thoughts on being the next celebrity to blast off into orbit.

If Kim Kardashian happens to take a trip to space, she definitely would find the fiercest outfit for it. After the makeup mogul, 41, and her new beau Pete Davidson, 28, reportedly dined with billionaire space pioneer Jeff Bezos at his Los Angeles home on January 25, fans were in a frenzy about Kim possibly being the next guest on his Blue Origin space rocket. While the out-of-this-world rumors spread, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim feels about launching into the stratosphere.

“Discussions about going into space weren’t happening when Kim dined at Jeff Bezo’s house the other day, but Kim would be first in line in the chance that a space flight is presented to her,” the insider explained. “She thinks that would be the coolest thing and if Jeff Bezo is for it than she’d be 100% down for it. There are very few bucket list items for her and if she could go into space with just herself or her family that would be the most incredible thing ever. She’d be all about it.”

If she gets the golden ticket, Kim would be following other notable stars reaching for the stars with the help of Jeff’s space program. In November, former NFL player and host of Good Morning America Michael Strahan made a historic touchdown after his 10-minute ride on the Blue Origin rocket called the New Shepard. After the booster safely landed in Texas, Michael hugged Jeff and Jeff’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and regaled them with anecdotes of his stellar experience, including his hilarious take on G-force. “The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he quipped, before adding, “I wanna go back.”

And William Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space on October 13 when he blasted off with Blue Origin. After landing, the Star Trek icon said, “It was unbelievable. To see the blue color go right by you, and then you’re staring at blackness, that’s the thing… It was so moving.”