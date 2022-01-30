Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Dinner With Jeff Bezos: How She Feels About Going To Space

Kim Kardashian
Asatur Yesayants/lev radin/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

After Kim and Pete dined with the billionaire space traveler, the makeup mogul revealed her thoughts on being the next celebrity to blast off into orbit.

If Kim Kardashian happens to take a trip to space, she definitely would find the fiercest outfit for it. After the makeup mogul, 41, and her new beau Pete Davidson, 28, reportedly dined with billionaire space pioneer Jeff Bezos at his Los Angeles home on January 25, fans were in a frenzy about Kim possibly being the next guest on his Blue Origin space rocket. While the out-of-this-world rumors spread, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim feels about launching into the stratosphere.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s thoughts on space travel were revealed after she and Pete Davidson reportedly dined at Jeff Bezos house. (MEGA)

“Discussions about going into space weren’t happening when Kim dined at Jeff Bezo’s house the other day, but Kim would be first in line in the chance that a space flight is presented to her,” the insider explained. “She thinks that would be the coolest thing and if Jeff Bezo is for it than she’d be 100% down for it. There are very few bucket list items for her and if she could go into space with just herself or her family that would be the most incredible thing ever. She’d be all about it.”

If she gets the golden ticket, Kim would be following other notable stars reaching for the stars with the help of Jeff’s space program. In November, former NFL player and host of Good Morning America Michael Strahan made a historic touchdown after his 10-minute ride on the Blue Origin rocket called the New Shepard. After the booster safely landed in Texas, Michael hugged Jeff and Jeff’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and regaled them with anecdotes of his stellar experience, including his hilarious take on G-force. “The Gs — it’s not a facelift; it’s a face drop. I know what I’m going to look like at 85,” he quipped, before adding, “I wanna go back.”

Related Gallery

Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket: See Photos From Jeff Bezos' Space Journey

Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160p) A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting as he leaves the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160y) A frame grab from a Blue Origin handout video showing Oliver Daemen (L) and Wally Funk reacting as they leave the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returns to earth after a trip to space following lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160s) A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting inside the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021

And William Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space on October 13 when he blasted off with Blue Origin. After landing, the Star Trek icon said, “It was unbelievable. To see the blue color go right by you, and then you’re staring at blackness, that’s the thing… It was so moving.”

 