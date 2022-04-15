Kanye West Resurfaces For Date Night With Chaney Jones After ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Image Credit: NYP / BACKGRID

Kanye West and Chaney Jones had a lovely date night along with some pals on Thursday April 14. The pair were getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu, and they were also seen with model Shannade Clermont in one of the first public sightings after the 44-year-old rapper’s controversial public call outs against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye and Chaney, 24, were both in low-key black outfits for the dinner date.

Chaney looked beautiful as her long hair flowed behind her. She rocked black one-piece bodysuit, as she carried a silver bag. She completed her outfit with some black high-heeled boots. The “Runaway” rapper wore a black hoodie, pulled up over his face with a baseball cap sticking out. He also rocked gray sweatpants and what looked-like a pair of his Yeezy Slides. Their dining-mate Shannade sported an olive green outfit with a tanktop and matching leggings.

The dinner date came just days after Kanye and Chaney had a romantic getaway in Utah. Chaney took to her Instagram to share that the two were having a sweet “baecation” together. Before their trip to the Beehive State, Kanye did bring Chaney along to meet his family at a gathering earlier in April.

The pair’s visit to Nobu came the same day that the new reality series The Kardashians arrived on Hulu. Ahead of the premiere, Kanye’s ex Kim did speak briefly about Chaney and her estranged husband’s new relationship on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. The SKIMs founder revealed that above all she only wants Kanye to be “happy,” and she had kind things to say about Chaney. “She seems like the sweetest – like, I’m just…whatever just makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it will reflect in your life, in your work, [in] everything…as long as he’s happy, I genuinely want that. Truly,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chaney gave a quick response when a paparazzi asked about Ye and Kim, saying that the Donda rapper doesn’t discuss his ex with her. “We don’t speak about her,” she explained, advising the photographer to ask Kanye himself.