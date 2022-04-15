Shannade Clermont: 5 Things To know About Woman, 28, Spotted Out With Kanye West

Kanye West was seen heading out after grabbing a bite at NoBu on Thursday April 14. While the rapper was joined by his current flame Chaney Jones, he was also at the restaurant alongside another model Shannade Clermont. It may have been a group outing as the recent couple grabbed the bite at one of their favorite hot spots. Ye sported a black hoodie on his way out, while Shannade was also seen wearing an olive green top and matching set of leggings in the new photos. Find out everything you need to know about Shannade here!

1. Shannade is a model

Shannade is most well-known for her modeling career. The 28-year-old beauty has been featured in tons of magazines and ad campaigns for a wide-array of products. Recently, she was featured alongside her sister Shannon on the cover of Office Magazine. They’ve also been featured in fashion shows for brands like Gypsy sport, per i-D. The pair have even launched their own brand Mont Boudoir.

2. She has a twin sister

Shannade doesn’t pursue the fashion world on her own. Her and Shannon are actually twins, and they share the social media account as The Clermont Twins. Shannon explained their approach in a June 2020 interview with i-D. “We do everything together: we work together, we share similar interests and that’s what makes working together fun. We’ve always been about family and sisterhood and fashion,” she said.

View Related Gallery Kanye West & Chaney Jones: Photos Of The Couple Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022 Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones along with rapper Future attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022

3. She was on ‘Bad Girls Club’

While the Clermont Twins have been making their way through the fashion industry for years, one of the most pivotal moments of their career was appearing on the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club in 2015 as two main cast members for season 14. Other than the reality series, the sisters also co-starred in the music video for Sheff G’s track “Run It Up” in August 2021.

4. Her and her sister established a mental health charity

Other than her modeling, Shannade gained some notoriety after her 2018 arrest for identity theft and fraud after she used a man’s debit card after he’d died from an accidental overdose, per Oxygen. She was sentenced to a year in prison in 2019, and was released to a halfway house in March 2020 and fully released that June.

Her experience with the law inspired Shannade and Shannon to establish The Clermont Foundation in January 2019. The foundation was founded with a focus on mental health. “We just hoping we can use our platform to give back and encourage everyone to never give up no matter what you’re going through. We want to start doing workshops and fun interactive things to give back to the community,” the twins wrote in the Instagram announcement. The organization has also promoted other causes. The link in their Instagram bio redirects to a Change.org petition calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The Clermont Foundation’s Instagram bio also says that it was “Created to give back and to help the underprivileged youth to discover and reach their full potential.”

5. Her and her sister were featured in Kanye’s ‘Yeezy Season 6’

It shouldn’t be much of a shock that Shannade was hanging with Kanye, because she and her sister were included in Kanye’s 2018 edition of ‘Yeezy Season.’ The twins posted a photo of themselves in matching blue outfits at the time for Yeezy Season 6. “We shot that in December. We didn’t know until the day before that we were shooting that they wanted us. That was very quick. It was a great experience, everyone was really nice to us! We enjoyed that!” the pair told W at the time.