Kanye West Takes New Flame Chaney Jones To Kardashian Hotspot For Romantic Getaway

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are setting out for some rest and relaxation on a ‘baecation’ in the Utah desert. Check out videos of their serene stay.

How you gon’ be mad on vacation? Kanye West and Chaney Jones are headed to the desert — the Amangiri hotel in Utah, that is, Page Six reports. Ye’s new flame shared a video to her Instagram stories on Saturday of their journey into the idyllic getaway, writing “baecation” over the post and adding a white heart emoji.

The exclusive, 5-star locale — a noted Kardashian favorite — is a spa and wellness resort that aims to promote “mindfulness.” The situation is particularly fitting for Ye as his team has recently been “looking at treatment facilities for him,” a source told Page Six, adding that the rapper “wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

The Kim Kardashian look-alike also posted an update from the trip today, sharing a video of her (and possibly Ye) riding horses in the desert. In addition to taking a beautiful look at the serene local atop her horse, Chaney again dedicated the ride to her “bae,” playing his song “Ghost Town” with PartyNextDoor as back drop music to the post.

The “baecation” trip comes after Chaney thanked her “bb” for a super generous (and gorgeous) gift: a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag worth an estimated $275,000. Taking to her Instagram on April 4, Chaney revealed the bag, along with an elegant bouquet of matching silver roses from Venus et Fleur, tagging Kanye and lovingly captioning the post “thanks bb” alongside a black heart emoji.

Word first got out about the “Off the Grid” rapper making a big time purchase for his new love after CEO of luxury handbag outfitter Privé Porter Michelle Berk told Entertainment Tonight about the rare sale. Michelle shared that Kanye purchased the bag, complete with silver palladium hardware detailing and the highest quality leather, at Chaney’s request.

Discussing the purchase, Michelle emphasized just how rare the metallic silver Birkin is. “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004, she shared. “Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought-after Birkins in the world.” She continued: “This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny…and [Chaney] ended up being the first person to have something of this nature.”