Pete Davidson Helps Kim Kardashian As She Nearly Slips & Falls At White House Dinner

Kim Kardashian almost had a major mishap at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30. A fan took a video of the 41-year-old reality star slipping and nearly falling as she was holding hands with her beau Pete Davidson, 28. The couple was walking through a hallway surrounded by a crowd of people when Kim slipped backwards on her floor-length metallic Balenciaga dress, as seen in the footage below.

I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell pic.twitter.com/9ptTcTayFh — Kase 🫶🏼 (@kaseyjadee) May 1, 2022

Luckily, Kim grabbed ahold of Pete’s arm with her spare hand and recovered her balance. A member of Kim’s security team stood behind the SKIMS founder and stretched out his arms in case he needed to catch her. Kim appeared to laugh off the incident as she and Pete kept walking in their elegant attire.

It’s unclear if Kim’s slip occurred at the beginning or end of the star-studded dinner. The couple was all smiles posing on the red carpet for their White House debut. Kim stunned in her gorgeous gown, while Pete looked so handsome in a classic dark suit and black sunglasses.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was the first red carpet that Pete and Kim walked together since they started dating in Fall 2021. The Saturday Night Live star did support Kim at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April, but he didn’t walk the carpet with her. However, after the event Kim and Pete enjoyed a romantic PDA-filled dinner that the mother-of-four documented on Instagram.

Kim has even gushed about her new boyfriend in interviews. “Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” she told Robin Roberts in her Good Morning America interview. She also said, “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”