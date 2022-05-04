Pete Davidson Comforts Kim Kardashian As She Struggles To Squeeze Into Met Dress

Kim Kardashian was willing to do whatever it took to get into her Met Gala dress, which was once famously worn by Marilyn Monroe. New video footage, which shows Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, visiting the dress’ home at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not in Orlando, reveals that Kim couldn’t actually zip the dress up all the way. The clip, which you can see here, shows the reality star being helped into the figure-hugging gown, with various handlers struggling to lift the fabric over her backside without ripping it.

Kim revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks just to fit into the iconic dress, and when she realized that she still wasn’t fitting into it with just days until the Met Gala, she panicked. In the video, she appears to get anxious when the dress won’t lift over her butt. Pete is by her side, though, assuring her that it will be okay. “You’re good,” he tells her. “You’re good, relax.” Pete also keeps a firm grip on Kim’s hand as she sucks in to get the dress up.

In the end, the group is able to make the garment fit, although there is some open fabric in the back. Kim fixed that problem by wearing a white shawl to the Met Gala, covering up the open area at her back. The dress had to be handled with major precaution, and Kim changed into a replica after walking the Met Gala red carpet. Pete was once again by her side as they attended the high-profile event on May 2.

Although Kim has faced some backlash for her intense pre-Met Gala dieting, she admitted she was extremely proud of herself for doing whatever it took to wear Marilyn’s dress. Kim said that she cut out sugar and carbs and worked out in a sauna suit in order to lose the weight. After the Met Gala, she indulged in pizza and donuts to fulfill the cravings that she’d deprived herself of in the previous weeks.