Kim Kardashian Skips Met Gala After-Party To Chow Down On Pizza & Donuts After Losing 16 Lbs.

When Kim Kardashian told Vogue she planned to “eat pizza in my hotel room” after the 2022 Met Gala, she wasn’t joking. “Okay, guys,” said Kim, 41, in a video posted to her Instagram story in the early hours of Tuesday (May 3). “So, after the Met, I am starving, and my favorite donuts in the entire world — in New York City — are these mini donuts.” Kim then pointed the camera at the Doughnuttery setup in her hotel suite in the Ritz Carlton. The celebrated confectionery makers brought their treats to the Kardashians star, with a deep frier ready to make all the doughnuts she wanted. “How cute is this?

But, that wasn’t all. “And pizza!” cooed Kim, showing a giant stack of Joe’s Pizza, all waiting for Kim, Pete Davidson, and the rest of the Kardashians to chow down. Kim popped open one of the boxes to show a perfect NYC-style cheese pie. Kim might have snuck a bite because one slice was already missing. “Guys, I haven’t had carbs or sugar in almost a month,” she told her followers. “Definitely three weeks.” Before Kim could say any more, Pete chimed in with a Staten Island-esque “Woo woo woo!” Kim couldn’t hold back her glee. “I’m so excited!”

Kim really wanted that pizza and doughnuts. She skipped out on any Met Gala after-party to get out of her dress and feast. However, the pizza party didn’t last too long. Around an hour or so after arriving at the Ritz, Kim, Pete, and Khloe Kardashian departed. The trio reportedly were on their way to the airport to catch a redeye back to Los Angeles. They definitely dressed for the part, with Pete donning his Lahgo’s Washable Silk Button Up Set for the ride.

However, Kim was still feeling a bit peckish. Someone in her entourage carried a couple of Doughnuttery boxes, full of something for Kim to snack on during the flight.

Vogue detailed what Kim had to go through to fit into the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The dress, sold in a 2016 auction for $4.8 million, was housed at Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in Florida. Kim tested a replica, and it fit, but the actual dress was too snug. “I always thought she was extremely curvy,” Kim told Vogue. “I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me, I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Kim spent three weeks wearing a sauna suit “twice a day,” completely cutting out sugar and carbs, doing cardio, and “just eat[ing] the cleanest veggies and protein.” Kim said she “didn’t starve herself,” but she was strict in limiting her intake. A month later, she tried on the dress, and it fit like a glove.

Those three weeks of effort went into a moment that lasted only a minute. Kim only wore the dress to walk up the stairs into the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She arrived at the Met Gala in a dressing gown, had a conservationist in white gloves put the dress on her in a special changing room, and after she got up the stairs, she changed into a replica of the gown for the rest of the night.

“I have a replica of the dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962,” Kim told Vogue. “I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room.”