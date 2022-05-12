Kanye West’s Girlfriend Chaney Jones Reveals New ‘Ye’ Tattoo As Romance Heats Up

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still heating things up! The rapper, 44, and his Kim Kardashian lookalike girlfriend, appear to be taking things to the next level, as Chaney just shared photos of what looks like a “Ye” tattoo. The 24-year-old model and influencer shared the images via her Instagram stories on May 12, per TMZ . In the photos, Chaney rocks a revealing tube top, tight Balenciaga pants, and sky-high heels while standing in front of a candle and some plants. A tiny, understated “Ye” on her left wrist sent her 585k-plus followers into a frenzy over the obvious sign of growing commitment between the two.

Kanye and Chaney have been seen getting cozy all over the globe lately, with a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan earlier in May, and a romantic April “baecation” in the Utah desert. The tattoo may be a permanent token of appreciation in response to Ye’s lavish gift to the influencer — a rare, highly valuable platinum-silver Hermes Birkin bag, which Chaney also posted to Instagram on April 3, alongside Venus et Fleur silver roses. “Thanks BB @kanyewest,” she captioned the pic, along with a black heart emoji.

The bag was no small gesture — Ye went all out when he got her the bag, which is reportedly valued at $275,000 or more. “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004,” Michelle Berk told Entertainment Tonight about the bag. “Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought-after Birkins in the world. This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny…and [Chaney] ended up being the first person to have something of this nature.”

Between the gifts, the trips, and the meeting of families, Ye and Chaney seem to be drawing closer than ever. “She’s made him feel understood at times when others questioned his motives,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife exclusively in May, following their Japan trip. “Chaney makes him laugh and she’s been a really positive light in his life. This trip has definitely brought them closer and Kanye has enjoyed every moment of his time with her.”