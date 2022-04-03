See Pic

Kanye West Gifts Chaney Jones Rare Silver Birkin Worth $275K & She Shares Photo: 'Thanks BB'

kanye west chaney jones
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022
Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones along with rapper Future attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022
Rapper Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena Celebrities at Miami Heat v Minnesota Timberwolves, Basketball at FTX Arena, Miami, Florida, USA - 12 Mar 2022
Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones arrive at the Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Chaney Jones is the proud new owner of a silver Birkin bag worth nearly $275K thanks to boyfriend Kanye West.

Pampering looks different when you’re dating a multi-billionaire: just ask model Chaney Jones, 24, who recently shared the gorgeous (and opulent) new gift her boyfriend Kanye West picked out for her: a rare platinum silver Hermés Birkin bag worth an estimated $275,000. Chaney revealed the bag, along with an elegant bouquet of matching silver roses from Venus et Fleur, in a new Instagram post, tagging Kanye and lovingly captioning the post “thanks bb” alongside a black heart emoji.

Word first got out that Kanye had purchased an expensive new handbag for Chaney got out a few days ago, after CEO of luxury handbag outfitter Privé Porter Michelle Berk opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the rare sale. Michelle shared that Kanye purchased the bag, complete with silver palladium hardware detailing and highest quality leather, at Chaney’s request.

kanye west chaney jones
Chaney Jones shared a photo of the new silver Birkin bag, worth an estimated $275K, boyfriend Kanye West bought for her. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Discussing the purchase, Michelle emphasized just how rare the metallic silver Birkin is. “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004, she shared. “Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought-after Birkins in the world.” She continued: “This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny…and [Chaney] ended up being the first person to have something of this nature.”

kanye west chaney jones
The Birkin bag Kanye purchased for Chaney has sold for up to $300K, and is also owned by celebrities like Bella Hadid. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Chaney and Kanye have been dating since the end of February, and have quickly gone public with their high-baller love. From expensive bags to back-to-back courtside basketball seats, Chaney and Kanye’s dates have remained as lavish as ever even as he navigates the aftermath of his outbursts at ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In fact, many fans have been skeptical of the rebound relationship given Chaney’s clear, uncanny resemblance to Kim. Regardless of the swirling questions, Chaney has shared that she and Kanye “don’t speak” about Kim, and shrugged off comparisons. When the paparazzi asked her if she saw the similarities between the two, she responded: “No, not really.”