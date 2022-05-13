Kanye West’s GF Chaney Jones Channels Kim Kardashian In Silver Thong Bikini: Photos

Chaney Jones or Kim Kardashian? Look, this is the question we’re constantly asking ourselves, as the young model continues to share stunning images of herself which are a dead ringer for the 41-year-old star. In a recent series of photos posted to her Instagram you can see here, Kanye West‘s latest flame rocked shield-type sunglasses and a metallic silver thong bikini with a matching top. Other photos in the series showed her long, dark hair spilling down to the floor and a featured the influencer sporting a silver motorcycle-style suit (a similar style we’ve seen before).

In addition to Chaney posting super sexy pics to her feed, her relationship with Ye continues to heat up! The “Off the Grid” rapper and his new love appear to be taking things to the next level, as Chaney recently shared photos of what looks like a “Ye” tattoo.

The 24-year-old model and influencer shared the images via her Instagram stories on May 12, per TMZ. In the photos, Chaney rocks a revealing tube top, tight Balenciaga pants, and sky-high heels while standing in front of a candle and some plants. A tiny, understated “Ye” on her left wrist sent her 585k-plus followers into a frenzy over the obvious sign of growing commitment between the two.

Kanye and Chaney have been seen getting cozy all over the globe lately, with a recent trip to Tokyo, Japan earlier in May, and a romantic April “baecation” in the Utah desert. Although the pair is just dating, Chaney’s tattoo may be a serious token of appreciation for the relationship — and a serious response to Ye’s lavish gift of a rare, highly valuable platinum-silver Hermes Birkin bag. Chaney posted a glimpse of the bag to Instagram on April 3 alongside Venus et Fleur silver roses. “Thanks BB @kanyewest,” she captioned the pic, along with a black heart emoji.

The bag was no small gesture — Ye went all out when he got her the bag, which is reportedly valued at $275,000 or more. “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004,” Michelle Berk told Entertainment Tonight about the bag. “Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought-after Birkins in the world. This bag has sold for as high as $300,000. Kanye’s team was adamant that they only wanted this bag, no substitutions. The timing was uncanny…and [Chaney] ended up being the first person to have something of this nature.”