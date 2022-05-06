Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party & The KarJenner Kids Have A Blast

Kim Kardashian, 41, went all out to celebrate her son Psalm West‘s 3rd birthday. The reality star threw a spectacular Hulk-themed party at her massive California residence on Thursday, May 5 for her and her ex Kanye West‘s youngest child, who turns 3 on May 9. Kim and sister Khloe Kardashian took videos for their Instagram Stories of the over-the-top affair, which had a tunnel of green balloons that the guests walked through to arrive.

Kim’s home was also decorated with a wall of Hulk hands with “Psalm” spelled out in large green font. There was also at least one large statue of the iconic Marvel superhero played by Mark Ruffalo in the blockbuster films. Psalm had an epic entrance at the party by driving through the balloon tunnel on a Hulk-themed four-wheel toy car, which Kim and Khloe captured in their videos.

Psalm’s siblings North, 8, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, and his cousins Penelope Disick, 9, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4, were all at the party. They enjoyed a plethora of treats including churros that were wrapped in a customized holder of Psalm’s face edited on Hulk’s body. There were also individual treats shaped as Hulk’s fist that the kids had to break open to enjoy what was inside. Of course, Psalm’s birthday cake was green and shaped in Hulk’s fist.

At one point, the KarJenner kids took turns swinging at a green piñata shaped in a “3.” Kim also had a green slime-making station set up for the kids with trays of green beads, glitters, and small Hulk action figures. Psalm truly did get the best third birthday party ever!

Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting their four kids ever since they split early last year. Kim, who is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, revealed in a recent interview with Robin Roberts if her children are aware of the drama that’s gone on between the famous exes.

“The younger ones [Chicago and Psalm] don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones [North and Saint], they know what’s going on,” Kim explained. “You have to really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life we live. You have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids”