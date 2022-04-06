Kim Kardashian Says She’s ‘Honest’ With Kids About Kanye: ‘They Know What’s Going On’

During her sit down with Robin Roberts, Kim Kardashian addressed her relationship with ex, Kanye West, more than a year after their split.

Kim Kardashian gave an update on where she and Kanye West stand during a special ABC interview, which aired on April 6. Kim and some of her family members sat down with Robin Roberts for the interview, and Kim opened up about her current relationship with ‘Ye, who she separated from in Feb. 2021. “You want to take the high road sometimes and sometimes it’s hard, but I think at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating,” Kim explained. “I’ve always been a champion of him speaking his truth and I would always want that.”

She also discussed how much her and Kanye’s four kids are aware of what’s going on. “I’m really open and honest with them,” Kim admitted. “The younger ones [Chicago and Psalm] don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones [North and Saint], they know what’s going on. You have to really be there for them no matter what. Even in this crazy life we live. You have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations, we have to talk daily for the kids. I hate that it had to play out like that, but when it comes to family, Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do.

When Kim first filed from divorce from Kanye more than a year ago, the two were on good terms and co-parenting well. During summer 2021, Kim even supported Kanye at multiple listening events for his album, Donda 2. At one show, she took part in the concert by wearing a wedding dress as she walked down alongside Kanye in the stadium. However, things seemingly fell apart when Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson began getting serious at the end of 2021.

Kim eventually asked a judge to “terminate and bifurcate” her marriage to Kanye so that they could be declared “legally single” while they worked out the specifics of their divorce settlement. By the beginning of 2022, Kanye began calling Kim out on social media, accusing her of keeping him from the kids, which she has deemed a “false narrative.” He even initially rejected her filing to terminate the marriage, but a judge granted it at the beginning of March.

Following weeks of shocking public accusations against Kim and various other celebrities, Kanye was kicked off Instagram for 24 hours. He was also banned from performing at the Grammys. Meanwhile, Kim and Pete are going strong, and in the ABC special, she gushed over how happy she is with the comedian. “Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” she admitted.