Kanye West Reveals He Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry For Anti-Semitic Rant: Watch

Kanye West is standing by the anti-Semitic rant he posted to Twitter just over a week ago. In a preview for an upcoming two-hour special with controversial British television host Piers Morgan, 57, the Donda rapper, 45, doubled down on his tweets that he wants to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” by telling Piers he doesn’t feel the slightest bit of guilt about the statement. “Are you sorry you said it?” Piers asked, as seen in the below clip. “No. Absolutely not,” Kanye replied.

"I will say I'm sorry for the people I hurt… "Hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt." Don't miss a preview of Piers Morgan's extraordinary interview with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @kanyewest | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/qdhwQ5OFTU — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 19, 2022

Piers argued with Kanye that he should feel guilty, and Kanye simply repeated himself multiple times. “Racism is racism. And you know that, I think, don’t you?” Morgan asked. Kanye contemplated the question and then replied, “Yeah, that’s why I said it.”

Seemingly surprised, Piers questioned Kanye once more. “So you said it knowing it’s racist?” he asked. “Yes. I fought fire with fire,” the Yeezy designer confidently replied. “I’m not here to get hosed down. That’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

The shocking back-and-forth came after Kanye was slammed by fellow celebrities such as Sarah Silverman and Jamie Lee Curtis for the hateful rant he spewed on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to the concerning “death con” tweet, a second one read, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” The tweet resulted in the rapper’s account being locked for violating Twitter’s policies.

Later on in his chat with Piers, Kanye admitted that while he did not feel sorry for what he said, he felt sorry for potentially hurting people. “You know, I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the defcon, the confusion that I caused,” he said with his eyes looking down and covered by the shadow of his baseball cap. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion.”

“And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through and that I use my platform where you say, ‘hurt people hurt people,’ and I was hurt,” he continued.

His lack of regret comes as the father of four has a potential lawsuit on his shoulders, as George Floyd‘s family — the Black man who was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin after he knelt on George’s neck in June 2020 — announced on Oct. 18 they plan to sue Kanye for the false statements he made about George’s death. Kanye appeared on a recent episode of Revolt. TV’s Drink Champs podcast and claimed that George died of a fentanyl overdose, rather than “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” which is what George’s independent autopsy ordered by his family confirmed.

“In his recent appearance on the popular podcast Drink Champs, Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates,” a press release shared by the Floyd family’s lawyers read. “During the podcast interview, Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr. Floyd’s horrendous death and his family’s trauma.” Kanye has not yet responded to the press release or cease and desist that was sent to him.