Kanye West Claims Drake Slept With Kris Jenner In New Interview: ‘Corey Knows’

Kanye “Ye” West says that Drake had sex with Kris Jenner. The rapper, 45, made the shocking claim about the Toronto native, 35, and ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s mom, 66, for the second time on the Drink Champs podcast on Sunday, Oct. 16. The hosts brought up the supposed incident by asking Kanye about an Instagram post he made where he first made the allegation, writing, “DRAKE A F— YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA. THAT’S REAL WAR,” on Oct. 6. The post has since been deleted, and Kanye offered no insight into when this supposedly happened.

Host N.O.R.E. began, “You said ‘war’ — he ‘f—ed your baby’s mother, mother’?” as Ye responded, “That was hard. That was HARD.” It’s unclear the context in which the Yeezy designer was using “hard,” as it could have interpreted as difficult or in a slang capacity, meaning he thought that the supposed tryst was cool. N.O.R.E. then pressed for more details, pointedly asking, “What does that mean? We was confused.” A coy Kanye appeared to then double down on the Instagram claim, bringing up Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41. “You know what it mean…Corey knows what it means,” as the group laughed in shock. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Kris and Drake about the claim.

During the interview, Kanye also made it clear that his feud with Drake — which he buried last year with a visit to Drizzy’s hometown of Toronto — is very much in the past. “Drake is the greatest rapper ever. I don’t apologize about it,” the Chicago native also said to the Drink Champs hosts. Last December, the two rappers came together for a highly publicized benefit concert in an effort to free incarcerated Larry Hoover from prison.

This isn’t the first time Kris and Drake — who also happen to live in the same gated community in Hidden Hills — have made headlines together. When the men were feuding in 2018, Kanye took to Twitter to accuse Drake of “texting” his mother-in-law behind his back. “How you gone text Kriss [sic] but not speak to me…and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family,” he wrote in back-to-back tweets. Around the same time, Kim got involved, tweeting at Drake: “Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

Drake has had a longstanding relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, seemingly dating back to 2013 when Kris booked him to perform at Kylie Jenner‘s Sweet 16. That same summer, Kris cozied up to Drake for a selfie at the album release party for his project Nothing Was the Same. “Congratulations Drake!! Celebrating The Album Release… What A Great Night!!” she wrote in the post.

A month later, the former Degrassi: The Next Generation star talked about Kris and her family — calling her “the queen of it all” to E! News. “I’m just a friend [of the family]. I really like Kylie Jenner a lot, I really like Kendall Jenner. Everybody’s really nice. Khloé [Kardashian]’s really nice,” he said in Sept. 2013. “And obviously, you know, the queen of it all—Kris Jenner—she’s my favorite. She’s the boss. She’s actually in town tonight, I was trying to get her to come through. She might fall through and play a little FIFA, you know?”

Drake has also seemingly been a regular at Kris’ annual holiday party, popping into the photo booth back in 2015. In 2020, the Canada native also posted a happy birthday wish for the Kardashian momager.