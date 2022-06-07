Khloe Kardashian Questions Kris Jenner About ‘Secretly’ Marrying Corey Gamble: Watch

Khloe Kardashian is trying to get to the bottom of a potential “secret” wedding between her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s longtime beau, Corey Gamble. In a preview clip you can watch here of the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, Khloe tells her trusty momager that multiple sources have shared with her that Kris and Corey, who began dating in 2014, tied the knot sometime behind-the-scenes.

“I’ve heard from so many people that you’re secretly married,” Khloe, 37, tells her mom, to which Kris, 66, responds with a laugh, “No, I’m not secretly married.”

“Let me see your hands!” Khloe demands, pointing out a large yellow rock Kris was rocking on that finger. “Hmm, looks like it.”

“Stop. You think I’m gonna get married and not have a big ass party?” Kris fires back, which didn’t fully satisfy her daughter as the Good American founder noted she heard the rumor from “four different people.”

“No, Khloé, I’m not secretly married. I swear to God, on all my kids and daddy,” Kris responds, finally putting a pin in her daughter’s allegations.

Although Kris and Corey haven’t yet walked down the aisle they do currently live together, and Kris noted how well Corey takes care of things around the house.

“He’s been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything,” Kris says in the clip. “There’s so much security.”

“Is he, like, your head of security?” Khloe asks, to which Kris responds, “Basically! I love that side of him, because he’s always really protective.”

The preview clip comes a couple months after Kris’s former son-in-law, Kanye West, implied that Kris and Corey actually split up. The rapper uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.

In addition to an EXCLUSIVE source telling HollywoodLife that Corey no longer being in Kris’s life was untrue, it looks as though their potential to-be-married-ness implies they’re far from splitsville anytime soon!