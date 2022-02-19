Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up.

Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.

Ye also listed reasons as to why he’s not a big fan of the Kardashian matriarch’s boyfriend and implied he got him kicked out of Chicago’s birthday. “He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party,” he wrote. He also added some cryptic one-liners like “we still never met his family And I guess we never will” and “Now he’s off to his next mission His job is done He’s not messy enough to do something like this.”

The “Gold Digger” rapper also doted on his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mom calling her a “hero” and that he respects “her grind her hustle,” “even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me.” However, Kris may not feel the same way about Ye’s actions recently. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kris feels the Grammy Award-winning artist needs to “respect his ex-wife and her boundaries.”

She also isn’t thrilled that Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott has been hanging out and partying with Ye. A separate source told HL that she feels like Travis should “direct his loyalties at his family” and be more focused on helping Kylie with their newborn baby Wolf Webster and their three-year-old Stormi Webster.

So have Kris and Corey split? And did he kick Corey out of Chicago’s party? A source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “neither is true,” adding, “he was always invited to Chi’s bday and Corey and Kris are very much together.” HL has reached out to Kris’ rep for comment but has not heard back.