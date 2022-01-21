How Kris Jenner Is Supporting Kim Kardashian Amidst Kanye West Drama

As her divorce drama with Kanye is heating up, Kim is ‘grateful’ to have the support of her mother Kris, who ‘won’t tolerate her family being disrespected.’

With all the drama that is happening between Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, it’s a blessing the makeup mogul and reality star has the unwavering support of her mother, Kris Jenner. The mother/daughter bond is proving to be unbreakable, as Kim is forced to deal with Kanye claiming he is being kept from his children’s birthday parties and allegedly singing about beating up Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson. Even though it appears all too much for one to take, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim will be just fine with Kris in her corner.

“Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn’t mean she couldn’t use some support every now and then,” the source explained. “She’s going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn’t know what she’d do without her.”

As for the incident with Kanye calling out his family for not giving him the address to daughter Chicago’s birthday shindig, the insider said the Kardashian matriarch had Kim’s back the entire time. “Kris was a rock for Kim during Chicago’s birthday party by spending time with Kanye and keeping everyone in a good mood. Kris knew her daughter needed her at that moment and Kim is so appreciative that her mom took that initiative. She’s absolutely been a rock for Kim.”

Echoing the sentiment, another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kris is always Kim’s “biggest supporter.” “For many years, Kris supported Kanye and would try to alleviate any fights that the two had. She has been a rock for Kim, but she also will be the first one to call out any wrongdoing that she sees. She will not tolerate her family, or Kim, being disrespected in any way.” The insider went to say that Kris wants Kanye to be a “good role model” for his kids, and that she went out of her way to tell the rapper he needs to “respect his ex-wife and her boundaries.”

With Kim and Pete’s romance heating up, the source also dished on how Kris feels about the Saturday Night Live star. “Kris really, really likes Kim with Pete because he makes her smile. He makes her forget about all of the drama surrounding her life and Kris and Pete really vibed when they spent time together.” Here’s to Kris keeping up with — and supporting — the Kardashians!