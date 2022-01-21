How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dissing Pete Davidson In Song Lyrics

Sources close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY reveal Kim’s feelings regarding those feud-baiting lyrics of ex Kanye West’s about her new beau, Pete Davidson.

After Kim Kardashian‘s ex Kanye West released a new track, “Eazy,” which talked about beating her new flame Pete Davidson‘s “a–,” fans wondered about how Kim felt about the ordeal. “Kim doesn’t think that Kanye is doing himself any favors by bashing Pete. If anything, it’s only making them grow closer because Pete’s sympathizing with Kim throughout this ordeal,” a source close to Kim revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“Kim figured by divorcing Kanye that there would be some distance between them. But Kanye is trying to spend more time with Kim than they did when they were married. She just thinks Kanye wants what he can’t have and she’s not paying any attention to it.”