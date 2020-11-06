See Message

Drake Gives A Birthday Shoutout To Kris Jenner Despite Bad Blood With Kanye West

Drake sent a lot of birthday ‘love’ to Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner on November 5, even though the rapper has a complicated relationship with Kris’ son-in-law, Kanye West. 

Drake had nothing but love for Kris Jenner on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s milestone 65th birthday on November 5. The rapper, 34, took to his Instagram Story to share a birthday message to Kris, reposting a professional photo of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch in a pristine white suit looking so demur and powerful. “Happy birthday love always [Kris Jenner],” Drake captioned the image.

The “Nice For What” rapper has always had a close relationship with the Kardashian and Jenner clan. In fact, months after her split from Travis Scott, rumors swirled that Kylie Jenner was getting flirty with Drake. The rumors however were thwarted. But Drake’s history with the family goes far beyond Kylie and Kris.

Drake has had a very complicated relationship with Kris’s son-in-law Kanye West that stretches over a decade. The two music artists have had an on-again, off-again friendship that has included a few feuds and clap backs since roughly 2007. The relationship has gone through major ebbs and flows, from mutual respect to straight up disses between the two!

In recent years, Kanye, who’s been married to Kris’s daughter Kim Kardashian for roughly six years, has referred to Drake as an amazing “sparring partner” and someone who motivates him to “go to the studio.” The two rappers have even taken their complex relationship to the lyrics in their music, with subtle digs at each other in songs like Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” and Ye’s “Facts.”

Circumstances between the two rappers came to a head, however, when Kanye began working with and producing music by Drake’s rival Pusha T. In 2018, Pusha would go on to reveal that Drake had a young son, Adonis, in “The Story Of Adidon.” Kanye spoke out about whether he was the one who told Pusha T about Drake’s son, denying any involvement in the beef.

Months later, however, Kanye apologized to Drake in a string of tweets, essentially saying that he shouldn’t have let Pusha diss him so hard and that he shouldn’t have released his album Ye so close to Drake’s Scorpion. However, he switched gears just weeks later, dissing Drake in since-deleted Instagram clips. The feud between the rappers continued to escalate as 2018 went on and hasn’t seemed to chill in the years since. As recently as September 2020, Kanye asked for an apology from Drake, and Drake rehashed the events of 2018 on “Life Is Good.” Yikes! But regardless of their history or the status of their relationship, nothing was going to stop Drake from sending Kris some birthday love!