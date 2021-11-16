See Pics & Video

Drake Wraps His Arm Around Kanye West During 1st Reunion Since Squashing Beef

Kanye West and Drake both took to social media to share a pic and video of themselves hanging out together in Toronto with friends while watching Dave Chappelle , just a week after Kanye suggested they end their decade-long feud.

Kanye West, 44, and Drake, 35, have finally ended their feud! The rappers proved things are all well between them when they took to Instagram to share a pic and video of their latest hangout in Toronto on Nov. 16. Ye posted a pic of him and Breezy standing and posing with Rap-A-Lot Records’ J Prince and captioned it with a single dove emoji while Drake shared video clips of them sitting and watching comedian Dave Chappelle speak on a stage around the same time.

“You have reached your destination 📍,” he captioned the clips. In the video, Drake even has his arm around Kanye, showing off their newfound love for each other. During his time in front of the mic, Dave claimed they were at Drake’s house, seemingly confirming that’s where the artists squashed their beef.

The meetup comes after Kanye made headlines last week for inviting Drake to end their decade-long feud and come and perform at a benefit concert for famous Chicago gangster Larry Hoover in Dec. He made the request in a video with J and J also wrote a tweet about the reason for the reconciliation request.

“I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel,” he wrote in the caption for the video post. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. There will come a time in life where we all should embrace the movement thinking, over the moment thinking. Moment thinking gets us stuck in the cycle of confusion, revenge, killings, and things of darkness that take you to a place worse than slavery.”

Before their reconciliation Kanye and Drake have had ups and downs when it comes to the last 10-12 years, and were more recently involved in a feud over Pusha T‘s diss track which revealed Drake had a secret son, Adonis Graham, with Sophie Brussaux. In Aug. 2021, Drake also dissed Kanye in Trippie Redd‘s song “Betrayal” before he seemingly responded in a group chat by sharing a pic of Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the “Joker” along with the text, “I live for this. I’ve been f***ed with by nerd ass jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

It’s unclear if Drake will accept Kanye’s offer to perform at the upcoming benefit concert for Larry but it’s great to see them putting the past behind them and embracing a friendship.